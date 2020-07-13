Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

27 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in San Dimas, CA

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Results within 1 mile of San Dimas
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
3 Units Available
West La Verne
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of San Dimas
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,575
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
5 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
6 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,437
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
937 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Galaxie
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,567
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
865 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
325 E. Alvarado Street
325 East Alvarado Street, Pomona, CA
Studio
$700
190 sqft
Room Only - not entire house. This is a room only for rent in a 4 bedroom house. You will have access to the kitchen and a shared bathroom. Each room is rented to a different tenant. No smoking or drug use.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
665 N Towne Avenue
665 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage. Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university. No laundry.

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue
11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838 Please drive by 1st, before calling.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Village Residential
660 W Bonita Ave 25C
660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 25C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCentury Modern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 317800 Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities Unbeatable
Results within 10 miles of San Dimas
Last updated July 13 at 07:25am
6 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 07:22am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Park
859 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,453
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
879 sqft
Centrally located off the San Bernardino Freeway, Arbor Park is minutes from the airport and the popular ski resort of Mt. Baldy and offers a host of choice dining, entertainment and shopping options just around the corner.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Apartments
1374 5th Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Country Club Apartments feature beautiful apartment homes with breathtaking views along a tree lined street. Our quaint community includes private courtyards, complete with gas-powered barbeques and lush landscaping.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
12920 Dalewood St 60
12920 Dalewood Street, Baldwin Park, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSTAIR LOVERS -MOVE IN READY - .

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
508 N. Plum Ave
508 N Plum St, Ontario, CA
Studio
$995
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This is a downstairs studio apartment and is part of a 3 unit property.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown West
521 W D St - 521-G
521 West D Street, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
This is a spacious 1 story unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in Ontario. This unit includes new tile, a dining area, living room, large enclosed patio, stove, dishwasher, central air, one assigned carport space, and water/trash is paid.

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Duarte
1817 Second Street
1817 East 2nd Street, Duarte, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1817 Second Street in Duarte. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 San Dimas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Dimas Rent Report. San Dimas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Dimas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Dimas rents increased slightly over the past month

San Dimas rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Dimas stand at $1,916 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,462 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. San Dimas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Dimas, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Dimas

    As rents have increased slightly in San Dimas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Dimas is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Dimas' median two-bedroom rent of $2,462 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While San Dimas' rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Dimas than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where San Dimas is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

