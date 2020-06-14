Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

12 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of San Bernardino

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Old Ranch Rd. Unit #174
1800 East Old Ranch Road, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Unit Available Now - Rent Ready and Fully Furnished! This lovely one bedroom one bathroom upstairs condo has everything you need. The owner has provided all the furnishings, except the mattress pictured-it has been removed.
Results within 5 miles of San Bernardino
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
Cooley Ranch
6 Units Available
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,450
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1329 Campus Avenue
1329 Campus Avenue, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
BACK & READY TO RENT! Classic Mid-century modern home for lease in Redlands! This home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, living room anchored by a vibrant fire place, kitchen is remodeled with stainless appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of San Bernardino
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Canyon Crest
17 Units Available
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University
16 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5100 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Resort-style complex with incredible views. Located in picturesque Sycamore Canyon Park. Sustainable and very pet-friendly. Amenities include movie theater and basketball court. Apartments are recently renovated.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
13992 Irving Ln
13992 Irving Lane, Lytle Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cabin by the Creek - Property Id: 291582 Quaint furnished cabin at the end of the lane. Once you're there you feel like you are so secluded but you're in a beautiful neighborhood with great people so you feel safe.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
3593 Prospect Avenue - Unit M
3593 Prospect Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
Come and see this beautiful two-story home for lease that includes a relaxing porch in front to enjoy the nice views and weather.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Riverside
1 Unit Available
4161 University Avenue
4161 University Avenue, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2352 sqft
Historic Home at the Mission Inn District Downtown Riverside with modern amenities! Timeless beauty and old world charm. Fully furnished. Month-to-month lease welcomed. Central heat and air conditioning, Wifi throughout the house.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Wood Streets
1 Unit Available
3528 Beechwood Place
3528 Beechwood Place, Riverside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3088 sqft
Welcome home to this gorgeous fully furnished home located in the wood streets of riverside. All utilities included.

June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report. San Bernardino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Bernardino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Bernardino rent trends were flat over the past month

San Bernardino rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Bernardino stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. San Bernardino's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Bernardino, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    San Bernardino rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in San Bernardino, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Bernardino is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Bernardino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in San Bernardino.
    • While San Bernardino's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Bernardino than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in San Bernardino.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

