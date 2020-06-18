963 West Street unit 2

Amenities

Beautiful well maintained unit in 4-plex, gated and locked complex. - Beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in tri-plex. Tile in kitchen and bathroom, nice carpet in living room and bedrooms. Like new electric range, has built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. New interior paint. Very clean. Vaulted ceilings, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, spacious unit. Semi-open floor plan. Owner pays water. Small fenced back yard with concrete patio. Gated, locked complex. AC unit in living room, gas heat. Convenient location on West St. near food, shopping and schools. Sorry no smoking or pets. Month-to month agreement. Only $795 month plus $995 security deposit. Must have great credit and rental history. Available now

Renters insurance required throughout tenancy

No pets

Tenant responsible for all utilities except water paid by owner

Off street parking

Places & Spaces Property Management

2181 North Street

Anderson, CA 96007

CalDRE lic 01739653

530-226-5300



