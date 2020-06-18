All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

963 West Street unit 2

963 West Street · No Longer Available
Location

963 West Street, Redding, CA 96001
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful well maintained unit in 4-plex, gated and locked complex. - Beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in tri-plex. Tile in kitchen and bathroom, nice carpet in living room and bedrooms. Like new electric range, has built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. New interior paint. Very clean. Vaulted ceilings, faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, spacious unit. Semi-open floor plan. Owner pays water. Small fenced back yard with concrete patio. Gated, locked complex. AC unit in living room, gas heat. Convenient location on West St. near food, shopping and schools. Sorry no smoking or pets. Month-to month agreement. Only $795 month plus $995 security deposit. Must have great credit and rental history. Available now
* all information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Renters insurance required throughout tenancy
No pets
Tenant responsible for all utilities except water paid by owner
Off street parking
No onsite laundry

Places & Spaces Property Management
2181 North Street
Anderson, CA 96007
CalDRE lic 01739653
530-226-5300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

