758 Coffeeberry Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

758 Coffeeberry Ln

758 Coffee Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

758 Coffee Berry Lane, Redding, CA 96003
Tanglewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo w/2 Car Garage and Community Pool. - Centrally located house in the Tanglewood community. This contemporary home has an Open floor plan with a large kitchen and plenty of counter space. Community pool and club house available for community residents. Call now schedule your private viewing today.

Landscaping: Front yard included. Tenant responsible for back yard.
Pest Control: Not Included
Pet Friendly: Yes
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Water & garbage.

This rental declines applicants with a judgment, an eviction, a guarantor, or felonies against people or property

(RLNE3440539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have any available units?
758 Coffeeberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have?
Some of 758 Coffeeberry Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 Coffeeberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
758 Coffeeberry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 Coffeeberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 Coffeeberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 758 Coffeeberry Ln does offer parking.
Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 Coffeeberry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 758 Coffeeberry Ln has a pool.
Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 758 Coffeeberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 Coffeeberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 758 Coffeeberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 758 Coffeeberry Ln has units with air conditioning.
