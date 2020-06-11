758 Coffeeberry Ln

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Condo w/2 Car Garage and Community Pool. - Centrally located house in the Tanglewood community. This contemporary home has an Open floor plan with a large kitchen and plenty of counter space. Community pool and club house available for community residents. Call now schedule your private viewing today.
Landscaping: Front yard included. Tenant responsible for back yard.
Pest Control: Not Included
Pet Friendly: Yes
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Water & garbage.
This rental declines applicants with a judgment, an eviction, a guarantor, or felonies against people or property
(RLNE3440539)