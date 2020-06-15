All apartments in Redding
536 Teakwood Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

536 Teakwood Dr.

536 Teakwood Drive · (530) 229-1800
Location

536 Teakwood Drive, Redding, CA 96003
North Hilltop

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 536 Teakwood Dr. · Avail. Jul 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard. Inside you have an open floor plan with dining room, living room, & family room with wood-burning stove. Washer/dryer hook-ups are in the 2-car garage. Owners would like a 1 year lease and renters insurance is required. Pets considered with additional deposit. Please do not disturb current tenants.

(RLNE3261504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Teakwood Dr. have any available units?
536 Teakwood Dr. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 536 Teakwood Dr. have?
Some of 536 Teakwood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Teakwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
536 Teakwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Teakwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 536 Teakwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 536 Teakwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 536 Teakwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 536 Teakwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Teakwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Teakwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 536 Teakwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 536 Teakwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 536 Teakwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Teakwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Teakwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Teakwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Teakwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
