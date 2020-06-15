Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard. Inside you have an open floor plan with dining room, living room, & family room with wood-burning stove. Washer/dryer hook-ups are in the 2-car garage. Owners would like a 1 year lease and renters insurance is required. Pets considered with additional deposit. Please do not disturb current tenants.



