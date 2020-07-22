All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 4527 Nantucket Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
4527 Nantucket Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

4527 Nantucket Dr.

4527 Nantucket Avenue · (530) 229-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4527 Nantucket Avenue, Redding, CA 96001
Mary Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4527 Nantucket Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,875

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4527 Nantucket Dr. Available 08/01/20 Impressive West Redding Home + 2 bd/1 ba In-Law Unit! - Large home in Placer Pines Subdivision with "in-law quarters". The main level has a custom kitchen, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, 3 bd/3 ba, jetted tub in master, and large office (which could be a 4th bedroom). There is private access to the in-law space which is a 1200 sq.ft. 2 bd/1 ba, full kitchen, living room & laundry room. Covered patio with large upstairs deck. There is a 3-car garage and owner pays for lawn service. Sorry, no pets. This home will be available for viewing after July 27th. You can apply online at www.HubbubProperties.com. More pictures coming soon!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have any available units?
4527 Nantucket Dr. has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have?
Some of 4527 Nantucket Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4527 Nantucket Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Nantucket Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Nantucket Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4527 Nantucket Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4527 Nantucket Dr. offers parking.
Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Nantucket Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have a pool?
No, 4527 Nantucket Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4527 Nantucket Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Nantucket Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Nantucket Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 Nantucket Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4527 Nantucket Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 3 Bedroom ApartmentsRedding Apartments with Garages
Redding Apartments with ParkingRedding Dog Friendly Apartments
Redding Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAAnderson, CA
Lake California, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity