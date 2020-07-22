Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4527 Nantucket Dr. Available 08/01/20 Impressive West Redding Home + 2 bd/1 ba In-Law Unit! - Large home in Placer Pines Subdivision with "in-law quarters". The main level has a custom kitchen, gas fireplace, bamboo floors, 3 bd/3 ba, jetted tub in master, and large office (which could be a 4th bedroom). There is private access to the in-law space which is a 1200 sq.ft. 2 bd/1 ba, full kitchen, living room & laundry room. Covered patio with large upstairs deck. There is a 3-car garage and owner pays for lawn service. Sorry, no pets. This home will be available for viewing after July 27th. You can apply online at www.HubbubProperties.com. More pictures coming soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5966928)