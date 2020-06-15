All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4420 Brittany Dr.

4420 Brittany Drive · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA 96002
Saratoga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4420 Brittany Dr. · Avail. Aug 21

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2208 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4420 Brittany Dr. Available 08/21/20 Spacious Luxury Home on the East Side of Redding - This beautiful east side home features quartz counter tops, a formal dining or family room, an indoor laundry room with included appliances, a beautifully landscaped and large, shady back yard, gated R.V. parking, a central vacuum system, ceiling fans throughout, ample counter and cabinet space in the kitchen, a luxurious master bathroom, a three car garage, walk-in closets as well as a spacious and unique layout. Landscaping is included. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3730870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Brittany Dr. have any available units?
4420 Brittany Dr. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4420 Brittany Dr. have?
Some of 4420 Brittany Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Brittany Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Brittany Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Brittany Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Brittany Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Brittany Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Brittany Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4420 Brittany Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Brittany Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Brittany Dr. have a pool?
No, 4420 Brittany Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Brittany Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4420 Brittany Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Brittany Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 Brittany Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 Brittany Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4420 Brittany Dr. has units with air conditioning.
