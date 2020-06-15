Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4420 Brittany Dr. Available 08/21/20 Spacious Luxury Home on the East Side of Redding - This beautiful east side home features quartz counter tops, a formal dining or family room, an indoor laundry room with included appliances, a beautifully landscaped and large, shady back yard, gated R.V. parking, a central vacuum system, ceiling fans throughout, ample counter and cabinet space in the kitchen, a luxurious master bathroom, a three car garage, walk-in closets as well as a spacious and unique layout. Landscaping is included. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3730870)