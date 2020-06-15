All apartments in Redding
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path

327 Vintage Path · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA 96003
Columbia

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Vintage Path · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes. The Vineyard is a 55 and over community which includes two picturesque lakes featuring sparkling water fountains that are surrounded by seemingly endless trails which connect the neighborhood and provide easy access to friendly neighbors, a clubhouse, complete with pool and spa, as well as numerous park benches, picnic tables and even a center island with gazebo. The home features high ceilings, central heat and air and ceiling fans throughout, all of the appliances you need to get going (without warranty), landscaping service included for all but the back yard (tenant's responsibility), two sheds on the property and multiple storage cabinets and drawers in the spacious two-car garage (attached single car garage will be locked and inaccessible to tenants), a third room which could be used as an office space or bedroom, an enclosed patio area for relaxing and more. Renter's insurance required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Vintage Path have any available units?
327 Vintage Path has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 Vintage Path have?
Some of 327 Vintage Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 Vintage Path currently offering any rent specials?
327 Vintage Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Vintage Path pet-friendly?
No, 327 Vintage Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 327 Vintage Path offer parking?
Yes, 327 Vintage Path does offer parking.
Does 327 Vintage Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 Vintage Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Vintage Path have a pool?
Yes, 327 Vintage Path has a pool.
Does 327 Vintage Path have accessible units?
No, 327 Vintage Path does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Vintage Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 Vintage Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Vintage Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 327 Vintage Path has units with air conditioning.
