327 Vintage Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes. The Vineyard is a 55 and over community which includes two picturesque lakes featuring sparkling water fountains that are surrounded by seemingly endless trails which connect the neighborhood and provide easy access to friendly neighbors, a clubhouse, complete with pool and spa, as well as numerous park benches, picnic tables and even a center island with gazebo. The home features high ceilings, central heat and air and ceiling fans throughout, all of the appliances you need to get going (without warranty), landscaping service included for all but the back yard (tenant's responsibility), two sheds on the property and multiple storage cabinets and drawers in the spacious two-car garage (attached single car garage will be locked and inaccessible to tenants), a third room which could be used as an office space or bedroom, an enclosed patio area for relaxing and more. Renter's insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849356)