Redding, CA
3215 Sunset Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:01 AM

3215 Sunset Drive

3215 Sunset Drive · (530) 226-5300
Location

3215 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA 96001
Sunset

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3215 Sunset Drive · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2590 sqft

Amenities

3215 Sunset Drive Available 04/10/20 Two story home, convenient location, 2950 sf - Spacious 4 bedroom, plus office (that could be used as 5th bedroom), 2 bath 2590 sf two story home. Two living rooms. Large back yard and deck. Snuggle up to this wood burning fireplace in the living room, hard surface flooring throughout, Sliding glass door opens to back deck. Kitchen has timeless wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, glass cook top, range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Nice big windows behind kitchen sink overlook the property front. Inside laundry room. This is such a cool house you must see! Please call Places & Spaces, 530-226-5300 for more information and to schedule a showing. One year lease, no smoking, tenants must provide renters insurance throughout tenancy. Only $1695 monthly rent plus $1895 security deposit.
*all information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed
Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash service
Tenant responsible for all yard maintenance
One year lease
No smoking
Owner will not repair/replace refrigerator
Sml/med pet considered.
Additional deposit would be required on any approved pet.
Owner retains use of shed in the back yard

Property Managed by Places & Spaces Property Management
2181 North Street
Anderson, CA 96007
CalDRE lic 01739653
530-226-5300
hello@placesandspaces.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5680910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3215 Sunset Drive have any available units?
3215 Sunset Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3215 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 3215 Sunset Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3215 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3215 Sunset Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3215 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3215 Sunset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3215 Sunset Drive offer parking?
No, 3215 Sunset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3215 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3215 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3215 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 3215 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3215 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 3215 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3215 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3215 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3215 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3215 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
