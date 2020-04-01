Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

3215 Sunset Drive Available 04/10/20 Two story home, convenient location, 2950 sf - Spacious 4 bedroom, plus office (that could be used as 5th bedroom), 2 bath 2590 sf two story home. Two living rooms. Large back yard and deck. Snuggle up to this wood burning fireplace in the living room, hard surface flooring throughout, Sliding glass door opens to back deck. Kitchen has timeless wood cabinets, tile counter-tops, glass cook top, range, dishwasher and refrigerator. Nice big windows behind kitchen sink overlook the property front. Inside laundry room. This is such a cool house you must see! Please call Places & Spaces, 530-226-5300 for more information and to schedule a showing. One year lease, no smoking, tenants must provide renters insurance throughout tenancy. Only $1695 monthly rent plus $1895 security deposit.

*all information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash service

Tenant responsible for all yard maintenance

One year lease

No smoking

Owner will not repair/replace refrigerator

Sml/med pet considered.

Additional deposit would be required on any approved pet.

Owner retains use of shed in the back yard



Property Managed by Places & Spaces Property Management

2181 North Street

Anderson, CA 96007

CalDRE lic 01739653

530-226-5300

hello@placesandspaces.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5680910)