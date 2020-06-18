Amenities

303 Pearl Street Available 06/24/20 303 Pearl Street - Westside - This is a beautiful two-story spacious home with mature landscaping surrounding it on a corner lot. You enter this home into an entryway. There is a living room, a bedroom, and a full bathroom to the right and the kitchen and dining room to the left of the entryway. There is a patio off the dining room to enjoy your morning coffee. Down the stairs, there are another two bedrooms with another living room. You will also find the laundry hook-ups along with another bathroom. You can gain access to the backyard downstairs. This unit does not have a garage, however it does have storage and a carport.



No Pets Allowed



