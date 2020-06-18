All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

303 Pearl Street

303 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 Pearl Street, Redding, CA 96003
Benton Tract

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
303 Pearl Street Available 06/24/20 303 Pearl Street - Westside - This is a beautiful two-story spacious home with mature landscaping surrounding it on a corner lot. You enter this home into an entryway. There is a living room, a bedroom, and a full bathroom to the right and the kitchen and dining room to the left of the entryway. There is a patio off the dining room to enjoy your morning coffee. Down the stairs, there are another two bedrooms with another living room. You will also find the laundry hook-ups along with another bathroom. You can gain access to the backyard downstairs. This unit does not have a garage, however it does have storage and a carport.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Pearl Street have any available units?
303 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 303 Pearl Street have?
Some of 303 Pearl Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 303 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 303 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 303 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 303 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Pearl Street has units with air conditioning.
