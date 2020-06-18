All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2941 Shadowbrook Ln

2941 Shadow Brook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Shadow Brook Ln, Redding, CA 96001
Ridgeview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2941 Shadowbrook Ln Available 07/27/20 4 BED/2 BATH HOME - WITH A BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD VIEW - *Property is still occupied. Please do not disturb current tenants*
*Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)*

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom is 1855 square ft with a 2 car garage has central heat/air, carpet and tile throughout, a gas fireplace (thermostat on wall). It also features a patio and fenced back yard with an automatic sprinkler system in the front and back yard.

(RLNE5858122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have any available units?
2941 Shadowbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have?
Some of 2941 Shadowbrook Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Shadowbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Shadowbrook Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Shadowbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln does offer parking.
Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Shadowbrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2941 Shadowbrook Ln has units with air conditioning.
