Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

2850 Goodwater Ave. Available 07/14/20 2850 Goodwater Ave. East Redding - Pool - Rv Parking - This is a super-sized five bedroom & three bath home that features lots of natural light and has been upgraded. As you enter the home, you will see beautiful laminate flooring that will be a snap to keep clean. As you approach the kitchen, you will fall in love with the dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and the granite counters. The five bedrooms are all good size, and the bathrooms have been redone. Outside, you will find the pool that will be perfect for swimming laps and cooling off. Do you have toys or an Rv ? If so you are ready to go as this property has a gated Rv area?



(RLNE4463443)