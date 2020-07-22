All apartments in Redding
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2659 Howard Drive

2659 Howard Drive · (530) 221-2476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2659 Howard Drive, Redding, CA 96001
Country Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2659 Howard Drive · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home with relaxing back deck (Country Heights) - Beautiful home in peaceful location 1628 SqFt. 3 Bed 2 Bath in Country Heights neighborhood ( west side of Redding). Has nice carpet and flooring throughout, formal living and dining rooms plus family room with gas fireplace, breakfast nook, large soaking tub in master bath, and a large back deck! House has central heat/air, inside laundry room with hookups, plus a spacious 2 car garage. No Pets. Rent $1,725 Dep $1,925. 1 Year Lease.This Home will go quickly, Please call Ashley with AtWork Properties to schedule a showing @ 530-221-2476.

BRE:01957592

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

