2659 Howard Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home with relaxing back deck (Country Heights) - Beautiful home in peaceful location 1628 SqFt. 3 Bed 2 Bath in Country Heights neighborhood ( west side of Redding). Has nice carpet and flooring throughout, formal living and dining rooms plus family room with gas fireplace, breakfast nook, large soaking tub in master bath, and a large back deck! House has central heat/air, inside laundry room with hookups, plus a spacious 2 car garage. No Pets. Rent $1,725 Dep $1,925. 1 Year Lease.This Home will go quickly, Please call Ashley with AtWork Properties to schedule a showing @ 530-221-2476.



BRE:01957592



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5935048)