Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

2595 Pendant

2595 Pendant Way · No Longer Available
Location

2595 Pendant Way, Redding, CA 96001
Girvan

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
2595 Pendant Available 09/04/20 Tastefully Designed and Conveniently Located Three Bedroom Home - Loaded with tasteful features, this conveniently located home mid-way between Redding and Anderson makes getting to either town via Highway 273 or Interstate 5 a breeze. Shining granite tile counters and laminate floors are a nice addition to the flowing living, dining and kitchen spaces, which feature high ceilings and combine to create a spacious and open feel. Two sliding glass doors at the back of the home, one in the dining area and one in the master bedroom provide access to a large, covered patio area where can enjoy the privacy of the fenced back yard. With recessed lighting, an indoor laundry room, a walk-in closet, a spa tub in the master, ceiling fans and central HVAC, this home just keeps on giving. Apply today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3920583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2595 Pendant have any available units?
2595 Pendant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 2595 Pendant have?
Some of 2595 Pendant's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2595 Pendant currently offering any rent specials?
2595 Pendant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2595 Pendant pet-friendly?
No, 2595 Pendant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 2595 Pendant offer parking?
Yes, 2595 Pendant offers parking.
Does 2595 Pendant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2595 Pendant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2595 Pendant have a pool?
No, 2595 Pendant does not have a pool.
Does 2595 Pendant have accessible units?
No, 2595 Pendant does not have accessible units.
Does 2595 Pendant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2595 Pendant has units with dishwashers.
Does 2595 Pendant have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2595 Pendant has units with air conditioning.
