Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

2595 Pendant Available 09/04/20 Tastefully Designed and Conveniently Located Three Bedroom Home - Loaded with tasteful features, this conveniently located home mid-way between Redding and Anderson makes getting to either town via Highway 273 or Interstate 5 a breeze. Shining granite tile counters and laminate floors are a nice addition to the flowing living, dining and kitchen spaces, which feature high ceilings and combine to create a spacious and open feel. Two sliding glass doors at the back of the home, one in the dining area and one in the master bedroom provide access to a large, covered patio area where can enjoy the privacy of the fenced back yard. With recessed lighting, an indoor laundry room, a walk-in closet, a spa tub in the master, ceiling fans and central HVAC, this home just keeps on giving. Apply today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3920583)