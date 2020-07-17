All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 2368 Capella St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
2368 Capella St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2368 Capella St.

2368 Capella Street · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2368 Capella Street, Redding, CA 96002
Starview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2368 Capella St. · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner Lot Home Near Enterprise Park! - Whether you're biking, walking, or taking a short drive to one of many nearby shopping or dining destinations, this conveniently located corner lot home, within walking distance of Enterprise Park, Clover Creek Preserve, Alta Mesa Park and Alta Mesa Elementary School, is ideal for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors. The home features both front and back fenced yards, a shed in the back for extra storage, central HVAC and ceiling fans throughout, an attached two car garage with opener, and more. Hurry and apply! Homes in this area rent quickly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5867368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Capella St. have any available units?
2368 Capella St. has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2368 Capella St. have?
Some of 2368 Capella St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Capella St. currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Capella St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Capella St. pet-friendly?
No, 2368 Capella St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 2368 Capella St. offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Capella St. offers parking.
Does 2368 Capella St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Capella St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Capella St. have a pool?
No, 2368 Capella St. does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Capella St. have accessible units?
No, 2368 Capella St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Capella St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2368 Capella St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2368 Capella St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2368 Capella St. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2368 Capella St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 3 BedroomsRedding Apartments with Garages
Redding Apartments with ParkingRedding Dog Friendly Apartments
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAAnderson, CA
Lake California, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity