Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2351 Shining Star Way

2351 Shining Star Way · (530) 244-0595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2351 Shining Star Way, Redding, CA 96003
North Shasta View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2351 Shining Star Way · Avail. Jun 26

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area. Kitchen has a large breakfast bar stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Master bedroom features large walk in closet and attached master bathroom. Convenient upstairs study can double as second family room/ loft. Back yard features low maintenance yard with patio. Two car attached garage with small fenced back yard. Centrally located and close to shopping and schools. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

Lease Terms: 12 Months.
Pest Control: Not provided
Landscaping: Not provided
HOA Fee: Owner paid.
Tenant Responsible Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Water & Garbage.
Parking: limited to two car garage. No parking allowed in front of garage (HOA) rules.

This rental declines applications with a judgment, an eviction, a guarantor, or felonies against people or property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Shining Star Way have any available units?
2351 Shining Star Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2351 Shining Star Way have?
Some of 2351 Shining Star Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Shining Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Shining Star Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Shining Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 2351 Shining Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 2351 Shining Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Shining Star Way does offer parking.
Does 2351 Shining Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 Shining Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Shining Star Way have a pool?
No, 2351 Shining Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Shining Star Way have accessible units?
No, 2351 Shining Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Shining Star Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 Shining Star Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2351 Shining Star Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2351 Shining Star Way has units with air conditioning.
