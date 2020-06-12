Amenities

2351 Shining Star Way Available 06/26/20 Lovely Condo in The Villages w/New Laminate & Paint. Stainless Steel Appliances. - Lovely condo nestled in The Villages HOA community. Laminate flooring in the living room and dining area. Kitchen has a large breakfast bar stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Master bedroom features large walk in closet and attached master bathroom. Convenient upstairs study can double as second family room/ loft. Back yard features low maintenance yard with patio. Two car attached garage with small fenced back yard. Centrally located and close to shopping and schools. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



Lease Terms: 12 Months.

Pest Control: Not provided

Landscaping: Not provided

HOA Fee: Owner paid.

Tenant Responsible Utilities: Electric, Gas, Sewer, Water & Garbage.

Parking: limited to two car garage. No parking allowed in front of garage (HOA) rules.



This rental declines applications with a judgment, an eviction, a guarantor, or felonies against people or property.



No Pets Allowed



