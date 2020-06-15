Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2292 Wicklow St Available 07/15/20 LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS HOME IN MARYLAKE! - *Property is still occupied. Please do not disturb current tenants*

*Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)*



This luxurious home is located in the Mary Lake area on a cul-de-sac. Spacious living and family room with vaulter ceilings and a gas fireplace. Lots of big windows for natural light. Freshly painted and new carpet through out. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, gas range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Fenced back yard with a large covered patio. Master bathroom has 2 vanities, soaking tub and large walk in closet. Indoor laundry room, 3 car garage and central heat and air. Pets considered upon owners approval.



