Redding, CA
2292 Wicklow St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2292 Wicklow St

2292 Wicklow Street · (530) 244-2444
Location

2292 Wicklow Street, Redding, CA 96001
Mary Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2292 Wicklow St · Avail. Jul 15

$2,309

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2248 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2292 Wicklow St Available 07/15/20 LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS HOME IN MARYLAKE! - *Property is still occupied. Please do not disturb current tenants*
*Currently showing approved applicants only (when property is available)*

This luxurious home is located in the Mary Lake area on a cul-de-sac. Spacious living and family room with vaulter ceilings and a gas fireplace. Lots of big windows for natural light. Freshly painted and new carpet through out. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, gas range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Fenced back yard with a large covered patio. Master bathroom has 2 vanities, soaking tub and large walk in closet. Indoor laundry room, 3 car garage and central heat and air. Pets considered upon owners approval.

(RLNE4425885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Wicklow St have any available units?
2292 Wicklow St has a unit available for $2,309 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2292 Wicklow St have?
Some of 2292 Wicklow St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Wicklow St currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Wicklow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Wicklow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2292 Wicklow St is pet friendly.
Does 2292 Wicklow St offer parking?
Yes, 2292 Wicklow St does offer parking.
Does 2292 Wicklow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2292 Wicklow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Wicklow St have a pool?
No, 2292 Wicklow St does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Wicklow St have accessible units?
No, 2292 Wicklow St does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Wicklow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Wicklow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Wicklow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2292 Wicklow St has units with air conditioning.
