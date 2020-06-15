All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

194 Ironwood Lane

194 Ironwood Lane · (530) 229-1800
Location

194 Ironwood Lane, Redding, CA 96003
Quartz Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 194 Ironwood Lane · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2084 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
UPDATED! New Flooring & Fresh Paint in Desirable Neighborhood with a View! - This home is located in the impressive River Park Highlands neighborhood. We just finished painting the entire interior and are in the middle of installing new flooring (updated pics after flooring installed). Inside it has wood-burning fireplace, large kitchen, huge master suite with soaker tub, laundry room, and vaulted ceilings throughout. It boasts a 3-car, finished garage with a half bath, and cooler...perfect for someone who wants to set up a workshop! Outside there is RV/Boat parking with hook-ups, patio area in front yard, covered patio along the entire back side of the house, gas hook-up for your BBQ, and a GORGEOUS view! Tenants are required to have renters insurance. Owners pay for yard care. Pets considered with an additional deposit and/or monthly pet rent. This home has been VERY WELL maintained. Call us to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3614183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Ironwood Lane have any available units?
194 Ironwood Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 194 Ironwood Lane have?
Some of 194 Ironwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Ironwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
194 Ironwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Ironwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Ironwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 194 Ironwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 194 Ironwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 194 Ironwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Ironwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Ironwood Lane have a pool?
No, 194 Ironwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 194 Ironwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 194 Ironwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Ironwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Ironwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Ironwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Ironwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
