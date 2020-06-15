194 Ironwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

UPDATED! New Flooring & Fresh Paint in Desirable Neighborhood with a View! - This home is located in the impressive River Park Highlands neighborhood. We just finished painting the entire interior and are in the middle of installing new flooring (updated pics after flooring installed). Inside it has wood-burning fireplace, large kitchen, huge master suite with soaker tub, laundry room, and vaulted ceilings throughout. It boasts a 3-car, finished garage with a half bath, and cooler...perfect for someone who wants to set up a workshop! Outside there is RV/Boat parking with hook-ups, patio area in front yard, covered patio along the entire back side of the house, gas hook-up for your BBQ, and a GORGEOUS view! Tenants are required to have renters insurance. Owners pay for yard care. Pets considered with an additional deposit and/or monthly pet rent. This home has been VERY WELL maintained. Call us to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3614183)