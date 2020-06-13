Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt. Shasta Mall, the cinema, several markets and tons of restaurants. Two master bedrooms give you more options and the potential for an in-law set up. R.V. parking, 3 full bathrooms, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a big kitchen all looking out to a beautiful backyard add to the appeal of this already desirable home. Additionally, the owner will consider a cat or small dog on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4496453)