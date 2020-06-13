Amenities
1444 Arroyo Manor Available 07/21/20 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms in Glorious Arroyo Manor - This beautiful Arroyo Manor home is located near the Dana Drive shopping area. This gives you easy access to Wal-Mart, Target, The Mt. Shasta Mall, the cinema, several markets and tons of restaurants. Two master bedrooms give you more options and the potential for an in-law set up. R.V. parking, 3 full bathrooms, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and a big kitchen all looking out to a beautiful backyard add to the appeal of this already desirable home. Additionally, the owner will consider a cat or small dog on a case by case basis.
(RLNE4496453)