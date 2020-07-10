78 Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1607 Roma Drive
1607 Roma Drive, Pittsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2375 sqft
Ming Shao - 408-306-3220 - By appointment only. Located in the desirable San Marco community in Pittsburg California, this elegant home has 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,983
1210 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
2 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4028 Folsom Drive
4028 Folsom Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2448 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5045 Valley Crest Drive
5045 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1238 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath remodel at Valley Terraces in Clayton Valley.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5055 Valley Crest Drive
5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley Highlands
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Oakhurst
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Terrace
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
1428 sqft
Newly remodel Furnished Cozy home w/ large backyard Available 08/14/20 This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1181 Almendra Court
1181 Almendra Court, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1181 Almendra Court Available 07/21/20 Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease close to BART available July 21st for Lease! - Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Diablo
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4348 Wilson Ln
4348 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
1976 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Lovely single level home with private backyard & covered Patio. Was a five bdrm but wall was removed to create large 4th bdrm.

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.

1 of 19

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.

Pittsburg rents increased moderately over the past month

Pittsburg rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburg stand at $2,549 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Pittsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pittsburg over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents fell 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pittsburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pittsburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Pittsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $3,203 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pittsburg fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pittsburg than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Pittsburg is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

