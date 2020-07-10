/
apartments with washer dryer
28 Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA with washer-dryer
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 1 mile of Pismo Beach
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
1338 JASMINE PLACE
1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House Available: NOW Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,300.
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.
Results within 5 miles of Pismo Beach
318 NOGUERA PLACE
318 Noguera Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
318 NOGUERA PLACE Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single Story House 318 Noguera Place Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 09/01/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,800.00 Deposit: $2,900.
650 Heritage Lane
650 Heritage Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
Studio
$1,725
Spacious Studio - Studio nestled in mature oaks to create plenty of privacy but also minutes from town. Situated on a shared 2 acre lot you can enjoy the rural setting from the front deck. Cherry wood flooring.
LOVR Creekside Area
15 Vista Lane
15 Vista Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1700 sqft
Walk in and fall in love with this beautiful upgraded home. We love small pets! Large 3 bedroom with 1.75 baths all remolded home.
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 10 miles of Pismo Beach
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
Foothill
274 Chorro Street
274 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Desirable San Luis Obispo Neighborhood - Great 1930 style home. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hard wood floors with unique laminate flooring in the kitchen. New Roof, Forced air heating. Laundry room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.
Upper Monterey
1941 Abbott Street
1941 Abbott Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
600 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College - This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.
Arlita
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.
Downtown SLO
567 Brizzolara Street
567 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo located in downtown San Luis Obispo. Home features an open floor plan, spacious family room, and a loft area on the second floor. Enjoy the views on the patio that overlook the creek. Also includes a 1 car garage.
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.
Johnson
1908 Ruth Street
1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area.
Downtown SLO
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, Downtown Buchon Street - Available Now! - Two Story Condo with Two Master Suites, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage ! Located on the highly desirable street of Buchon.
Higuera
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
Santa Rosa
45-M Stenner Street
45 Stenner St, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cedar Creek; 45-M STENNER STREET *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* - *SUMMER/FALL DISCOUNT SPECIAL* CEDAR CREEK - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO INCLUDES FRIDGE, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, & BRAND NEW STAINLESS STACKABLE LG WASHER/DRYER.
Downtown SLO
1245 Peach Street
1245 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Terrific 2 bedroom 1 bathroom SLO apartment for lease. One story apartment features updated flooring, cabinets, counter tops, all new appliances-including washer and dryer.
Madonna
1351 Royal Way
1351 Royal Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Photos coming soon. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo located in the Laguna Lake area of San Luis Obispo. This is a 2 story condo that features a fireplace, forced air heat and a 2 car garage.
French Park
973 Goldenrod Lane
973 Goldenrod Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2710 sqft
Large 2 story home located close to Broad Street shopping and restaurants. Home features 4 bedroom and 3 bathrooms with a detached bonus room in the backyard. The house has LVT flooring throughout, the main living area has a fireplace.
Johnson
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.
Broad Street
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1414 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout.