Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pismo Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 1 mile of Pismo Beach

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 JASMINE PLACE
1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House Available: NOW Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,300.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1651 Ramona Avenue
1651 Ramona Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1060 sqft
This charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo features a modern floor plan and shows well. Home features three stories, a bonus room upstairs, fireplace, and a patio deck.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.
Results within 5 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
5067 Davenport Creek Road
5067 Davenport Creek Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This charming country cottage is set in a rural ranch setting in Edna Valley. It is just 5 minutes to the SLO airport, and 15 minutes to downtown. The home is a one-story 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceilings, skylights and 360 degree views.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 S. Halcyon Ave Suite 106
310 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande, CA
Studio
$3,038
1800 sqft
Professional Medical / Business Office - Arroyo Grande - Unique professional medical or business office available. Well maintained end unit across from Arroyo Grande Hospital. Building is 1500 sf and has 2 separate entry ways.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
611 Woodland Drive
611 Woodland Drive, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Charming home in Arroyo Grande - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in an established neighborhood of Arroyo Grande. This home has a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a formal dining room.
Results within 10 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Madonna
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Billygoat Acres
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road #10
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1322 sqft
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road #10 Available 09/01/20 1445 PREFUMO CANYON ROAD #10 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH LAGUNA GREEN CONDO WITH SINGLE CAR GARAGE & SMALL COURTYARD. NEAR IRISH HILLS HIKING TRAILS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS. LAUNDRY HOOK-UPS IN GARAGE.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broad Street
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prefumo
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foothill
274 Chorro Street
274 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Desirable San Luis Obispo Neighborhood - Great 1930 style home. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Hard wood floors with unique laminate flooring in the kitchen. New Roof, Forced air heating. Laundry room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Monterey
1941 Abbott Street
1941 Abbott Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
600 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bath, Walk to College - This Cozy Duplex offers; 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath, plenty of parking, outdoor space, laundry room, new tile flooring, coin Washer/Dryer, and is close to Cal Poly.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland
321 Tolosa Way
321 Tolosa Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
321 Tolosa Way Available 07/16/20 Bishop Peak Gem in SLO!! - Available soon in this wonderful Bishop Peak neighborhood. Pets considered! What a gem of a house! Comes with beautiful vegetation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
567 Brizzolara Street
567 Brizzolara Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1012 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo located in downtown San Luis Obispo. Home features an open floor plan, spacious family room, and a loft area on the second floor. Enjoy the views on the patio that overlook the creek. Also includes a 1 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
946 Tarragon Lane
946 Tarragon Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1658 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms of well planned excellence. This townhome is in the Tumbling Waters Community and features craftsman features that WOW upon arrival.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Johnson
1908 Ruth Street
1908 Ruth Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 Ruth Street - 2 bedroom, 1 ¾ bath Spanish style home in the Railroad District on corner lot. Includes hardwood and tile floors, updated kitchen with fridge, range, dishwasher & microwave. Lovely fenced rear yard with a sheltered patio area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown SLO
558 Buchon Street
558 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
Two Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage, Downtown Buchon Street - Available Now! - Two Story Condo with Two Master Suites, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage ! Located on the highly desirable street of Buchon.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pismo Beach, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pismo Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

