Apartment List
/
CA
/
pismo beach
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Pismo Beach, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.
Results within 5 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
210 Laurel
210 Laurel Street, Avila Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Avila Beach - 2 City Blocks from Beach - Newly Renovated Top to Bottom, Inside and Out - Furnished/Unfurnished. Upper Unit. Walk to shopping, restaurants, near the Bob Jones walking/biking/jogging trail.
Results within 10 miles of Pismo Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
680 Chorro Street
680 Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
878 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the heart of downtown SLO on the corner of Chorro and Peach in the Peachwood Complex, just a short walk to restaurants, shops, Mission Plaza, and much more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
525-527 Higuera Street
525 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
527 Higuera Street Unit 6 Available 07/11/20 Downtown SLO Apartment in Historical Building - Cute and Cozy 1 Bed 1 bath apartment in Historical Building on Higuera Street. Enjoy the short distance to shops downtown. Conveniently located.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Bluebell Way
1050 Bluebell Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Wonderful "Single Level" 2 bed/2bath 1363sqft stand-alone Condominium. This beautiful condo has an attached 2 car garage and extra visitors parking space next to the driveway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
1750 Prefumo Canyon Rd. #54
1750 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Canada Townhome Quiet Community - Very nice unit. The Owners have taken very good care of this unit. Two story with private patio. Spacious rooms and and closet space. Townhome in the La Canada Village community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1202 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland
1 Unit Available
229 N Chorro Street
229 North Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
229 N Chorro Street Available 09/09/20 229 N Chorro Street *Upscale 4 bedroom condo!* - Newer upscale condo close to Cal Poly, Shopping Centers, and Downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
773 Peach Street Back Unit
773 Peach Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$1,650
360 sqft
Studio Fully Furnished in SLO close to Downtown - Fully furnished cottage/studio with a plentiful garden, in a very private setting. The colorful interior design is modern and feels very spacious to it's uniqueness.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1201 MANZANITA
1201 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 Manzanita Way - Large 2 Bedroom/2 and a half bath condo available for rent in the Arbors! Both bedrooms are master suites with their own bathrooms! Condo has a 2 car garage, an office space, a private patio and fenced back yard as well as an

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Islay
1 Unit Available
1276 Manzanita Way
1276 Manzanita Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
1276 Manzanita Way Available 07/09/20 SLO Islay Point Villas 2 Bedroom - A private, gated courtyard welcomes you home to this beautiful condo in Islay Pointe Villas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pismo Beach, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pismo Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Pismo Beach 3 BedroomsPismo Beach Apartments with BalconyPismo Beach Apartments with Garage
Pismo Beach Apartments with ParkingPismo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pismo Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPismo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College