Amenities

pet friendly carport fireplace range

9553 Deschutes Road. Pets Considered. - Here is a lovely home within walking distance to Foothill High school and down the street from the local grocery store. The entire property is fenced in and has lots of room to play and be outside. There is a carport for parking along with a long driveway. There is a large kitchen and a living room with a fireplace. Schedule a viewing through the website today.



