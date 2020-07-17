Amenities
740 High St Available 07/24/20 Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home For Rent in Oroville - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, conveniently located in the heart of Oroville. Features include a gas wall heater, gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups, spacious back yard and a detached 1-car garage.
*****UNIT IS NOT CURRENTLY VACANT - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*****
11-month lease
No pets
Utilities included in rent: Sewer
Required Additional $25.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.
If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings.
BRE# 02012905
