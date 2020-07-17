All apartments in Oroville
740 High St
740 High St

740 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

740 High Street, Oroville, CA 95965

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
concierge
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
740 High St Available 07/24/20 Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home For Rent in Oroville - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, conveniently located in the heart of Oroville. Features include a gas wall heater, gas stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hook-ups, spacious back yard and a detached 1-car garage.

*****UNIT IS NOT CURRENTLY VACANT - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*****

11-month lease

No pets

Utilities included in rent: Sewer

Required Additional $25.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.

If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings.
BRE# 02012905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5862164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 High St have any available units?
740 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oroville, CA.
What amenities does 740 High St have?
Some of 740 High St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 High St currently offering any rent specials?
740 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 High St pet-friendly?
No, 740 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oroville.
Does 740 High St offer parking?
Yes, 740 High St offers parking.
Does 740 High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 High St have a pool?
No, 740 High St does not have a pool.
Does 740 High St have accessible units?
No, 740 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 740 High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 High St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 High St have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 High St does not have units with air conditioning.
