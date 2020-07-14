Amenities

garage recently renovated concierge

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities concierge parking garage

3 Linda Dr. Available 07/30/20 3 Bed, 2 Ba in Nice Neighborhood - 3 Linda Dr - PLEASE DON'T DISTURB THE TENANTS



This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a nice neighborhood. The home has been recently updated included the kitchen being remodeled and laminate floors in living room, dining room and hallway. There is an attached 2 car garage.



No Pets- Tenants are responsible for Water, PG&E



11-month lease



Required Additional $33.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.



Please visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to apply online or call us to schedule a viewing of the property once it has become vacant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3868951)