Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3 Linda Dr.

3 Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Linda Drive, Oroville, CA 95966

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
3 Linda Dr. Available 07/30/20 3 Bed, 2 Ba in Nice Neighborhood - 3 Linda Dr - PLEASE DON'T DISTURB THE TENANTS

This is a cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a nice neighborhood. The home has been recently updated included the kitchen being remodeled and laminate floors in living room, dining room and hallway. There is an attached 2 car garage.

No Pets- Tenants are responsible for Water, PG&E

11-month lease

Required Additional $33.00 monthly "Tenant Benefit Package" that includes: renters insurance, utility concierge service and more.

Please visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to apply online or call us to schedule a viewing of the property once it has become vacant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3868951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Linda Dr. have any available units?
3 Linda Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oroville, CA.
Is 3 Linda Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Linda Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Linda Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Linda Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oroville.
Does 3 Linda Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3 Linda Dr. offers parking.
Does 3 Linda Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Linda Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Linda Dr. have a pool?
No, 3 Linda Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Linda Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3 Linda Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Linda Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Linda Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Linda Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Linda Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
