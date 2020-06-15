All apartments in Oroville East
Oroville East, CA
72 Quail Hill Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

72 Quail Hill Pl

72 Quail Hill Place · (530) 370-9188
Location

72 Quail Hill Place, Oroville East, CA 95966

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 72 Quail Hill Pl · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3310 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
bocce court
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
bocce court
Custom Home on Winery with Great Views- - -PRICE REDUCTION-

This is a custom home that is located on a winery. The home is single story and has an open floor plan. There is 3 full bedrooms and the 2 office spaces that could be used as bedrooms also. The kitchen is a chefs dream with double ovens and a plethora of workspace. Outside is a beautiful entertaining space with amazing views with a fountain, boccie ball and horse shoes.

Deposit is $3,500 furnished or un-furnished is $3,000

Additional $33.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program and automatic shipments of AC filters.

If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings. BRE# 02012905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Quail Hill Pl have any available units?
72 Quail Hill Pl has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Quail Hill Pl have?
Some of 72 Quail Hill Pl's amenities include air conditioning, bocce court, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Quail Hill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
72 Quail Hill Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Quail Hill Pl pet-friendly?
No, 72 Quail Hill Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oroville East.
Does 72 Quail Hill Pl offer parking?
No, 72 Quail Hill Pl does not offer parking.
Does 72 Quail Hill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Quail Hill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Quail Hill Pl have a pool?
No, 72 Quail Hill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 72 Quail Hill Pl have accessible units?
No, 72 Quail Hill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Quail Hill Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Quail Hill Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Quail Hill Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Quail Hill Pl has units with air conditioning.
