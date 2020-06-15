72 Quail Hill Pl

Amenities

air conditioning bocce court furnished oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven Property Amenities bocce court

Custom Home on Winery with Great Views- - -PRICE REDUCTION-



This is a custom home that is located on a winery. The home is single story and has an open floor plan. There is 3 full bedrooms and the 2 office spaces that could be used as bedrooms also. The kitchen is a chefs dream with double ovens and a plethora of workspace. Outside is a beautiful entertaining space with amazing views with a fountain, boccie ball and horse shoes.



Deposit is $3,500 furnished or un-furnished is $3,000



Additional $33.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program and automatic shipments of AC filters.



If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings. BRE# 02012905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5412583)