29 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA

Finding an apartment in Oildale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...

Highland Knolls
1 Unit Available
3828 Red Rock Drive A
3828 Red Rock Dr, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1204 sqft
Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes - Northview Meadows Luxury Duplexes! New Construction located on the corner of Airport Drive and Merle Haggard provides close access to freeways, schools and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Oildale

1 Unit Available
4117 COLUMBUS ST.
4117 Columbus Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A CORNER LOT. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATH. LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, FIREPLACE, OFF STREET PARKING. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. GREAT LOCATION. ON THE CORNER OF UNIVERSITY AVENUE AND COLUMBUS.

Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.

Park Stockdale
1 Unit Available
128 Wetherley Dr.
128 Wetherley Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1126 sqft
Back on the Market!! Southwest Home - This home has hardwood floors through out, large back yard. Swamp cooler/wall heater. Pets will be considered with pet deposit. Renters insurance required.

Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
2504 Dracena Street
2504 Dracena Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
2504 Dracena Street Available 07/01/20 Very Cute Home in the Oleander Area! [Coming Soon] - One Year Lease/Monthly Rent: $1200.00 Very cute older style home in the Oleander Area! New paint throughout with the original hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
316 Monterey St. House
316 Monterey Street, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Super Clean 4 bedrooms 2 bath washer/dryer hookup A/C unit...ready to move in call us for info 6613981200 - (RLNE1987562)

Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
2001 Sandy Ln
2001 Sandy Lane, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
2001 Sandy Ln Available 06/15/20 Beautiful North East Home - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Near Bakersfield College and hwy 178, Crown molding throughout the home, with a newer HVAC unit, Beautiful big backyard with a patio.

Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835652)

Kern City
1 Unit Available
800 Bermuda Street
800 Bermuda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1597 sqft
800 Bermuda - *$1800.

1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom
Results within 10 miles of Oildale
Verified

2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!

1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2659 sqft
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2227 sqft
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

1 Unit Available
3601 S. Chester Ave #32
3601 South Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1440 sqft
Ready to move in -2 bed/2 bath +office - Ready to move in -2 bed/2 bath +office, washer and dryer hookups, covered carport. For more info please call 661-831-6022 or call/txt 661-412-9090 www.hrurealty.

1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.

Seven Oaks at Grand Island
1 Unit Available
1300 Torulosa Dr
1300 Torulosa Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2198 sqft
1300 Torulosa Dr.

Greenfield
1 Unit Available
8729 Greenfield Park Dr
8729 Greenfield Park Dr, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
8729 Greenfield Park Dr - This beautiful home is located off of Hosking Rd near South H Street. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It includes a lovely kitchen with lots of cabinet space.

Redwood Estates
1 Unit Available
15922 Carparzo Dr.
15922 Carparzo Dr, Rosedale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3133 sqft
15922 Carparzo Dr.

City in the Hills
1 Unit Available
10310 Oldham Ln
10310 Oldham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1559 sqft
10310 Oldham Ln - This beautiful home is located in City in Hills 55+ community. It features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an office. Attached 2 Car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Gardening included.

Artisan
1 Unit Available
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 Unit Available
2216 Latham St
2216 Latham Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning Remodeled Home! - Completely remodeled, new hard flooring, new carpet, new paint, new cabinets, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances! Home features oversized covered patio overlooking a large lawn.

Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.
City Guide for Oildale, CA

During the Great Depression, country superstar Merle Haggard was born in an Oildale, CA, boxcar that his dad transformed into the family’s home. For musical inspiration, it doesn’t get any better than Oildale. In addition to being the birthplace of Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, Oildale gave us Buck Owens, another country great. Dirthead Muzik, a hip-hop group, also hails from Oildale, as does the heavy metal band Korn, whose gritty, dark hit Oildale (Leave Me Alone) spent many we...

Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield).  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oildale, CA

Finding an apartment in Oildale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

