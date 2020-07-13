/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4028 Folsom Drive
4028 Folsom Drive, Antioch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2448 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath - Spacious two story, 4 bedroom 3 bath 2,448 sqft home. 1 bedroom/full bath downstairs. Family room with fireplace, seperate dining/living room accommodations.
1 of 31
Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Garden
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2801 sqft
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
Results within 5 miles of Oakley
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
Towncenter
Avery at Towncentre
1275 Central Blvd, Brentwood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,030
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Perfect Place to Call Home. Avery at TownCentre offers the best living experience in Brentwood. Avery at TownCentre Apartments combines the best of a small town with convenience to shopping, schools, employment and recreation.
1 of 24
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
California Glory
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
California Spirit
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Oakley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA