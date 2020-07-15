Apartment List
10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA

Finding an apartment in Nipomo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
220 TREVINO DRIVE
220 Trevino Drive, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home Available: 08/14/2020 Beds: 2 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,550.00 Deposit: $1,650.
17 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,433
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
6 Units Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
1203 Touchstone
1203 Touchstone Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1980 sqft
1203 Touchstone Available 08/05/20 Upgraded Stonebridge Townhome - You must see this lovely updated home! Custom paint with crown molding. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in most rooms.
12 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.

1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.

1 Unit Available
223 Spruce Street
223 Spruce Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1519 sqft
This lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath condo in AG is located close to restaurants, shops, and parks.

1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.

1 Unit Available
611 Woodland Drive
611 Woodland Drive, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Charming home in Arroyo Grande - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in an established neighborhood of Arroyo Grande. This home has a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
4048 Berrywood Dr.
4048 Berrywood Drive, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1514 sqft
2 story house ready to be made a home! - •Stove •Gardener Provided •Laundry Hook-ups •Fireplace •2 car garage •Master bathroom with dual sinks in dedicated bathroom. •Large backyard parking area for small RV,etc. •Will consider pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nipomo, CA

Finding an apartment in Nipomo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

