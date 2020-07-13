Apartment List
/
CA
/
nipomo
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nipomo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
188 W. Tefft B
188 West Tefft Street, Nipomo, CA
Studio
$1,500
691 sqft
OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo. 691 square feet. $1500 per month. Available now. Contact Crown Properties at (805) 574-1205 for more information of a showing appointment. OFFICE SPACE, great location on Tefft Street in Nipomo.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Hayley Ct.
511 Haley Ct, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1027 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Nipomo, all major appliances included - This amazing condo features gorgeous Brazilian Koa hardwood floors in the living room, dining area, stairs and hallway.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
525 Grande Avenue
525 Grande Street, Nipomo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
534 sqft
Easy Access to 101hwy. 1 bedroom/1bath condo, end unit. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. 1 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
538 Margie Place - 1
538 Margie Place, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
LIGHT & BRIGHT! Great location in Nipomo Village. Washer & Dryer and Refrigerator included. Great location and an end unit, this home has a very private feeling. Two assigned parking spots right out front and 2 private patio areas.
Results within 5 miles of Nipomo
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,433
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 09/01/20 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
1203 Touchstone
1203 Touchstone Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1980 sqft
1203 Touchstone Available 08/05/20 Upgraded Stonebridge Townhome - You must see this lovely updated home! Custom paint with crown molding. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in most rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Nipomo
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,814
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Amara Apartments
329 W Carmen Ln, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Close to Santa Maria Town Center for convenient shopping. By US Route 101.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 JASMINE PLACE
1338 Jasmine Place, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1338 Jasmine Pl, Arroyo Grande CA - Type: House Available: NOW Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,200.00 Deposit: $2,300.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 S. Halcyon Ave Suite 106
310 South Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande, CA
Studio
$3,038
1800 sqft
Professional Medical / Business Office - Arroyo Grande - Unique professional medical or business office available. Well maintained end unit across from Arroyo Grande Hospital. Building is 1500 sf and has 2 separate entry ways.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1955 sqft
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1651 Ramona Avenue
1651 Ramona Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1060 sqft
This charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo features a modern floor plan and shows well. Home features three stories, a bonus room upstairs, fireplace, and a patio deck.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Foxenwood
4570 California Blvd.
4570 California Boulevard, Orcutt, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,200
3300 sqft
4570 California Blvd. - Beautiful and spacious Foxenwoods Estates home. Available August 1, 2020. Home is approx. 3300 sq. ft. with 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, two of which are master suites. This is not your average rental property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nipomo, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nipomo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College