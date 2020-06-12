/
2 bedroom apartments
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA
576 Adina Way
576 Adina Way, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
969 sqft
576 Adina Way Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Nipomo Village **Super Clean - This 2 bedroom townhouse in Nipomo Village has been very well maintained with newer carpet and paint for a fresh, clean home.
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1093 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.