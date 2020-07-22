Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:43 PM

11 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Mountain View, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Mountain View is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advan...

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Murphy
974 La Mesa Terrace # B
974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$950
2082 sqft
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Results within 10 miles of Mountain View
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:43 PM
8 Units Available
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
Studio
$1,741
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
817 sqft
Near Highway 880 and 680. This smoke-free community is near Fremont Hub Shopping Center. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Del Mar
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
450 sqft
Marlboro Manor offers a comfortable and convenient apartment community in a peaceful San Jose setting. The two-story building is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with trees, foliage, and blossoming flowers surrounding the central courtyard.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
9 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Park
425 Oak Ave
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $1400 Private Room B share bath include Utilities - Property Id: 324634 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 bedroom 3.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Centerville
3364 Red Cedar Terrace
3364 Red Cedar Terrace, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,795
427 sqft
3364 Red Cedar Terrace Available 08/08/20 Coming Soon Studio apartment! - Baywood Villas in heart of Centerville.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Niles
37366 Sequoia Rd, Fremont, CA 94536
37366 Sequoia Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1983 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04ac7e459db81d2afc386c Private bathroom and small kitchen setup. Utilities and internet included in rent.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Anderson West
1149 Roewill Drive
1149 Roewill Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Available now we have a charming large 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in an 8 unit building. This is a ground floor unit, this building is last building on the block and backs to a school sports field.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.
City Guide for Mountain View, CA

"Silicon Valley is a mindset, not a location." (-- Reid Hoffman)

Mountain View is in the San Francisco Bay area, but more importantly, it is in Silicon Valley (yes, where all the computer geniuses are). The population is around 74,000, but the daytime population is actually closer to 100,000 due to the presence of more than 50 major companies of which you've probably heard--unless you have been living under a rock. These companies include Google, Symantec, Intuit, Mozilla, Siemens, LinkedIn, Quora and dozens more. Whether you plan to apply to one of these companies or just hope your close proximity to them will keep you in the know about the latest tech products, it makes sense to check out rentals in Mountain View.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mountain View? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,800 in Mountain View, CA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,800 in Mountain View is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,800 in Mountain View in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

