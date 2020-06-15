All apartments in Mi-Wuk Village
Find more places like 24299 Juniper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mi-Wuk Village, CA
/
24299 Juniper Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

24299 Juniper Street

24299 Juniper Drive · (209) 586-9489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24299 Juniper Drive, Mi-Wuk Village, CA 95383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24299 Juniper Street · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Sugar Pine Special - Beautiful and well built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the tall pines. This home is situated in such a peaceful setting yet still has quick access to the highway to get where you need to go. Shopping and services in nearby Twain Harte or fun in the high country offering hiking, fishing, skiing, and camping. Home is built on 3 levels with an upstairs master bedroom, and main level with kitchen, living room and bedroom in a fairly open floor plan. Downstairs offers another bedroom and bonus room. There is also a good sized deck to enjoy outdoor cooking and relaxing. This is a very special home, so make your appointment to see it or just apply right now. Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24299 Juniper Street have any available units?
24299 Juniper Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24299 Juniper Street currently offering any rent specials?
24299 Juniper Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24299 Juniper Street pet-friendly?
No, 24299 Juniper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mi-Wuk Village.
Does 24299 Juniper Street offer parking?
No, 24299 Juniper Street does not offer parking.
Does 24299 Juniper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24299 Juniper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24299 Juniper Street have a pool?
No, 24299 Juniper Street does not have a pool.
Does 24299 Juniper Street have accessible units?
No, 24299 Juniper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24299 Juniper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24299 Juniper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24299 Juniper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24299 Juniper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24299 Juniper Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAJackson, CA
Sonora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity