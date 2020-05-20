3331 Nome Way

Amenities

STONEFIELD HOME IN MERCED only 1 year old! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Granite countertops, tile flooring in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. Close to UC Merced and shopping centers.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.



Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.



Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.



Appliances included: Stainless steel Stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Washer Dryer.



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4782228)