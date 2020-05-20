All apartments in Merced
3331 Nome Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3331 Nome Way

3331 Nome · (209) 722-5400
Location

3331 Nome, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3331 Nome Way · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
STONEFIELD HOME IN MERCED only 1 year old! Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Complete with upgrades! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Granite countertops, tile flooring in kitchen, and carpet in bedrooms. Close to UC Merced and shopping centers.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

Appliances included: Stainless steel Stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Washer Dryer.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Nome Way have any available units?
3331 Nome Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3331 Nome Way have?
Some of 3331 Nome Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Nome Way currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Nome Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Nome Way pet-friendly?
No, 3331 Nome Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 3331 Nome Way offer parking?
No, 3331 Nome Way does not offer parking.
Does 3331 Nome Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3331 Nome Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Nome Way have a pool?
No, 3331 Nome Way does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Nome Way have accessible units?
No, 3331 Nome Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Nome Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 Nome Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Nome Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Nome Way does not have units with air conditioning.
