All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 3055 Nottingham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
3055 Nottingham Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:26 AM

3055 Nottingham Lane

3055 Nottingham Lane · (800) 277-5732 ext. 700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3055 Nottingham Lane, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3055 Nottingham Lane · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3055 Nottingham Lane Available 04/10/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with varying room sizes and plenty of living space to enjoy around the fireplace.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online.
Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification (driver license/ID/Passport), proof of income (i.e. two most recent pay stubs), and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed. If you receive financial aid as a full-time student, please attach a copy of your 1098T Form as your source of income.

Tenant's responsible for all Utilities.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

(RLNE2836309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 Nottingham Lane have any available units?
3055 Nottingham Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3055 Nottingham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3055 Nottingham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 Nottingham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 Nottingham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3055 Nottingham Lane offer parking?
No, 3055 Nottingham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3055 Nottingham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 Nottingham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 Nottingham Lane have a pool?
No, 3055 Nottingham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3055 Nottingham Lane have accessible units?
No, 3055 Nottingham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 Nottingham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 Nottingham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3055 Nottingham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3055 Nottingham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3055 Nottingham Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axis at Compass Pointe
3779 Horizons Avenue
Merced, CA 95348

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Washer-DryerMerced Dog Friendly Apartments
Merced Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity