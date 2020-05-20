All apartments in Merced
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive

1146 Paseo Redondo Drive
Location

1146 Paseo Redondo Drive, Merced, CA 95348

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
North Merced: 3 bedroom 2 Bath home on Large Corner Lot!! - Merced: Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2-story home on shady corner lot. Located close to Rivera Elementary and Middle Schools in the lovely Fahrens Park neighborhood. New paint and laminate throughout the home (no carpet). Pool maintenance provided.

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive have any available units?
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
Is 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive does offer parking.
Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive has a pool.
Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 Paseo Redondo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
