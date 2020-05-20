1146 Paseo Redondo Drive

Amenities

garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking pool garage

North Merced: 3 bedroom 2 Bath home on Large Corner Lot!! - Merced: Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2-story home on shady corner lot. Located close to Rivera Elementary and Middle Schools in the lovely Fahrens Park neighborhood. New paint and laminate throughout the home (no carpet). Pool maintenance provided.



Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



No Pets Allowed



