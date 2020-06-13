27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marina, CA
Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.
First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike. See more
Finding an apartment in Marina that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.