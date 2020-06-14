Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Marin City, CA with garage

Marin City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,594
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 1 mile of Marin City
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1182 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
129 Morning Sun Ave
129 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2750 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais.
Results within 5 miles of Marin City
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Miller-Molino
1 Unit Available
17 Grove Street
17 Grove Street, Mill Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
700 sqft
Charming one bedroom unit on ground floor of craftsmen duplex in the heart of Mill Valley. Three short blocks from the Mill Valley town square, shops, restaurants, theaters, and Old Mill & Boyle Park.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of Marin City
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Beach
21 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,531
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
South Beach
25 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,422
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Nob Hill
38 Units Available
Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,470
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,696
625 sqft
In the heart of Nob Hill, these contemporary apartments feature recessed lighting, tile and hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances. On-site internet cafe, concierge service and gym. Garage parking provided.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Nob Hill
14 Units Available
Nob Hill Place
1155 Jones St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,065
359 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,588
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
845 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and carpet. Easy access to 1 California, California and 27 Bryant transit lines. Walk to Huntington Park and the Pacific Union Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marin City, CA

Marin City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

