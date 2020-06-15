All apartments in Lake California
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

19060 Seabreeze Pl.

19060 Seabreeze Place · (530) 771-6975
Location

19060 Seabreeze Place, Lake California, CA 96022

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19060 Seabreeze Pl. · Avail. Jul 10

$2,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1838 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
19060 Seabreeze Pl. Available 07/10/20 FULLY FURNISHED & ON THE LAKE WITH BOAT DOCK! - Beautiful home on the lake with the best views of the lake and MT. Lassen. This home is located inside the gated community of Lake California. Fully furnished with beautiful wood flooring throughout with carpet in only one room. Tons of natural light pours in from the oversized windows providing views of the lake from many rooms. The amazing covered patio overlooking the lake is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. Private dock for any toys, you may have. Schedule a viewing through the website today.

The owner would be willing to make accommodations for the home to be unfurnished. The rent will stay the same.

Please take a moment to view our walkthrough video that is located under the availability date on each property of our website. All videos are as up to date as possible. Some properties are occupied and/or not ready for photos and videos. We will update them ASAP once the property work is finished and/or the tenants have moved out.

Authority Property Management has only been contracted out to lease this unit. After you move in, you would deal with the property owner directly going forward.

This home is located in a gated housing track that has many offerings other than just the security of the gate. The community offers:

1. Ramp access to the Sacramento River.
2. Club House on the Lake with a lounge.
3. Small Campground if you have family coming to visit with an RV.
4. The community also offers several clubs you may join.

You can learn all about the community itself on their website at www.lakecalifornia.net

As you can see, there are many great reasons to live just 22 miles from the heart of Redding.

You might be viewing this listing on one of our partner sites. If that is the case, we will share with you that we have a walkthrough video of this property on our website and you are welcome to view at; https://www.authoritypm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have any available units?
19060 Seabreeze Pl. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have?
Some of 19060 Seabreeze Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19060 Seabreeze Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
19060 Seabreeze Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19060 Seabreeze Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake California.
Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. offer parking?
No, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have a pool?
No, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have accessible units?
No, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19060 Seabreeze Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19060 Seabreeze Pl. has units with air conditioning.
