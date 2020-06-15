Amenities

19060 Seabreeze Pl. Available 07/10/20 FULLY FURNISHED & ON THE LAKE WITH BOAT DOCK! - Beautiful home on the lake with the best views of the lake and MT. Lassen. This home is located inside the gated community of Lake California. Fully furnished with beautiful wood flooring throughout with carpet in only one room. Tons of natural light pours in from the oversized windows providing views of the lake from many rooms. The amazing covered patio overlooking the lake is the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning. Private dock for any toys, you may have. Schedule a viewing through the website today.



The owner would be willing to make accommodations for the home to be unfurnished. The rent will stay the same.



Please take a moment to view our walkthrough video that is located under the availability date on each property of our website. All videos are as up to date as possible. Some properties are occupied and/or not ready for photos and videos. We will update them ASAP once the property work is finished and/or the tenants have moved out.



Authority Property Management has only been contracted out to lease this unit. After you move in, you would deal with the property owner directly going forward.



This home is located in a gated housing track that has many offerings other than just the security of the gate. The community offers:



1. Ramp access to the Sacramento River.

2. Club House on the Lake with a lounge.

3. Small Campground if you have family coming to visit with an RV.

4. The community also offers several clubs you may join.



You can learn all about the community itself on their website at www.lakecalifornia.net



As you can see, there are many great reasons to live just 22 miles from the heart of Redding.



You might be viewing this listing on one of our partner sites. If that is the case, we will share with you that we have a walkthrough video of this property on our website and you are welcome to view at; https://www.authoritypm.com



No Pets Allowed



