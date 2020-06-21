All apartments in El Paso de Robles
El Paso de Robles, CA
1687 Kleck Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1687 Kleck Rd

1687 Kleck Road · No Longer Available
El Paso de Robles
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

1687 Kleck Road, El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home Available July 1st - Welcome home to Paso Robles wine country! Quite possibly the most popular floor plan in beautiful Montebello Estates, the Villa Bella model offers approximately 2, 111 Sq Ft of living area, 3 big bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Every bedroom has its very own en suite bathroom. And even the guest bath has a full shower/tub. The living room could be easily converted to an oversized fourth bedroom or office by simply adding a door. Your options are limitless! The moment you arrive at the home you'll appreciate the charming curb appeal, manicured landscape and convenient corner location. Once inside you'll marvel at the high ceilings, voluminous entryway, wood floors and overall elegant atmosphere. The kitchen offers solid surface countertops, double ovens, breakfast bar and storage galore. The kitchen opens up to the family room with it's bright and sunny windows, fireplace and French doors leading to the back yard. Before we go outside, we must visit the 3 roomy bedrooms, and of course the master suite with its elegant bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The elegant-yet-easy-to-maintain back yard will delight the senses with its outdoor fireplace, stone patio and lush lawn

Short Term Availability Upon Approval
No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4942695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1687 Kleck Rd have any available units?
1687 Kleck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso de Robles, CA.
What amenities does 1687 Kleck Rd have?
Some of 1687 Kleck Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1687 Kleck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1687 Kleck Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1687 Kleck Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso de Robles.
Does 1687 Kleck Rd offer parking?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1687 Kleck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1687 Kleck Rd have a pool?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1687 Kleck Rd have accessible units?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1687 Kleck Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1687 Kleck Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1687 Kleck Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
