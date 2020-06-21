1687 Kleck Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home Available July 1st - Welcome home to Paso Robles wine country! Quite possibly the most popular floor plan in beautiful Montebello Estates, the Villa Bella model offers approximately 2, 111 Sq Ft of living area, 3 big bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! Every bedroom has its very own en suite bathroom. And even the guest bath has a full shower/tub. The living room could be easily converted to an oversized fourth bedroom or office by simply adding a door. Your options are limitless! The moment you arrive at the home you'll appreciate the charming curb appeal, manicured landscape and convenient corner location. Once inside you'll marvel at the high ceilings, voluminous entryway, wood floors and overall elegant atmosphere. The kitchen offers solid surface countertops, double ovens, breakfast bar and storage galore. The kitchen opens up to the family room with it's bright and sunny windows, fireplace and French doors leading to the back yard. Before we go outside, we must visit the 3 roomy bedrooms, and of course the master suite with its elegant bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. The elegant-yet-easy-to-maintain back yard will delight the senses with its outdoor fireplace, stone patio and lush lawn



Short Term Availability Upon Approval

No Pets Allowed



