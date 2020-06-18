20859 Long Branch Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

20859 Long Branch, Cottonwood. - A fresh home that the owner has put some love into. The flooring is new and beautiful. This home has a green front yard and fenced in backyard that considers dogs. The home is close to shopping and an easy drive to North I-5. schedule a viewing for the home today.



Please take a moment to view our walkthrough video that is located under the availability date on each property of our website. All videos are as up to date as possible. Some properties are occupied and/or not ready for photos and videos. We will update them ASAP once the property work is finished and/or the tenants have moved out.



Due to the current environment, we will not be showing person to person. Please remain in your vehicle our agent will unlock the house for you and turn on lights and return to their vehicle. You may then walk through the home and leave. The agent will then lock up the house. If you have any questions regarding the showing or house please call the office.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5769539)