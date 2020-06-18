All apartments in Corning
487 Del Norte Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

487 Del Norte Ave

487 Del Norte Avenue · (530) 527-2256
Location

487 Del Norte Avenue, Corning, CA 96021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 487 Del Norte Ave · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1102sf with 1 car garage with Central Air Conditioning, Solar Panels - Property info:
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1102
Garage: 1 car attached
Heating/Cooling: Central HVAC
Washer/Dryer Hookups: in Garage- Both Gas and Electric available for Dryer
Lot Size: City sized lot
Utilities Included: None- home offers solar panels for electricity discounts. Tenant pays City of Corning Water/Sewer/Trash, PG&E for Natural Gas and Electricity True-up
Other: No Pets, No smoking on the property.

RENT RATE: $1350
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2700
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments

Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records

If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5818467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

