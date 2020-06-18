487 Del Norte Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1102sf with 1 car garage with Central Air Conditioning, Solar Panels - Property info:

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1102

Garage: 1 car attached

Heating/Cooling: Central HVAC

Washer/Dryer Hookups: in Garage- Both Gas and Electric available for Dryer

Lot Size: City sized lot

Utilities Included: None- home offers solar panels for electricity discounts. Tenant pays City of Corning Water/Sewer/Trash, PG&E for Natural Gas and Electricity True-up

Other: No Pets, No smoking on the property.



RENT RATE: $1350

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2700

Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions

CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review

RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments



Upload:

1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant

2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).

3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.

4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals

5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals

6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal

7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records



If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:

Phone: (530)527-2256

Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5818467)