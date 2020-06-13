Apartment List
35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clovis, CA

Finding an apartment in Clovis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 Elevations Way
3621 Elevations Way, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1413 sqft
3621 Elevations Way Available 07/13/20 Move In Harlan Ranch Home - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths 1413sf, 2 single car garages Upgraded wood look flooring Two-tone paint throughout Patio for outdoor dining (RLNE4764984)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4225 N. Del Rey Ave.
4225 N Del Rey Ave, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2572 sqft
Large home with an open floor plan in the Quail Lake Community. This home offers nice amenities. - Living room, family room, dining room + den all with nice upgrades.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1712 North Ryan Avenue
1712 North Ryan Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2032 sqft
1712 N. Ryan Ave- Deauville East - New Granville Home For Rent in Clovis - Gorgeous New Granville home for rent in our prestigious Clovis development; Deauville East.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2587 Harvard Ave.
2587 Harvard Avenue, Clovis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
COMING SOON!! APPLY NOW! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3092 Everglade Ave
3092 Everglade Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2526 sqft
3092 Everglade Ave Available 07/17/20 Immaculate Home off of Shepherd & Locan - Leo Wilson Home in Immaculate Condition Prime location at Shepherd/Locan Ave 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 3-car Garage 2526 sf of living area on a 8400 sf lot Tile throughout

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1456 Plymouth Rock Road
1456 Plymouth Rock Way, Clovis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
REMODELED Condo! - This Custom REMODELED single story condo located in the Cape Cod Town-homes community has approximately 1100 square feet with vaulted ceilings, a living room, dining area, vinyl flooring throughout, custom tile flooring in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
1536 North Whiteash Avenue, Clovis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2725 sqft
1536 N Whiteash Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Clovis

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2915 E. Eclipse Ave
2915 E Eclipse Ave, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1458 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2Bath in CLovis North School district - Beautiful single level home in Clovis North School district! This home situated on an optimum North/South facing lot has been beautifully maintained by the present owners.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1366 sqft
Luxurious units include air conditioning, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool, and on-site laundry. Conveniently located close to schools and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Arbor Place
5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
937 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments located just minutes from Cal State University at Fresno. Interiors feature washer/dryer hookup and outdoor space. Community is pet-friendly and has a new fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
45 Units Available
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, wooded community dotted with water features. Floor plans have a wood-burning fireplace and attached garage. Amenities include a pool, tennis courts, and basketball court. Near several parks, and minutes from Yosemite Freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
20 Units Available
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1151 sqft
Minutes from Liberty Elementary School. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, "Central Park" for pets and a clubhouse. Updated apartments with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and USB charger outlets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4 Units Available
Landing at Fancher Creek Apartments
5122 East Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA
1 Bedroom
$849
2 Bedrooms
$909
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
OPEN MONDAY SATURDAY 8-5pm APPLICATION FEE $30 PER ADULT This Apartment Features: GATED COMMUNITY *Air Conditioning *Cable Ready *Central Air and Heating *Dishwasher *Fully-equipped Kitchens *Private Balcony or Patio *Refrigerator *Spacious

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1138 E. Royal Dornoch
1138 East Royal Dornoch Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
1138 E. Royal Dornoch Available 07/13/20 1138 E. Royal Dornoch (Copper/Millbrook) ~ COMING SOON! - Available the middle of July! This Northeast Fresno home is located in the Copper River area near Fugman Elementary. It offers 1700 Sq. Ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 E. Sample Avenue
1507 East Sample Avenue, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
1507 E.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2806 E. Swift Ave
2806 East Swift Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1242 sqft
Affordable 3 bedroom home, recently remodeled w/ lots of upgrades - Nice floor plan + well appointed amenities. (RLNE4412562)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.
3661 North Woodrow Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1104 sqft
3661 N. Woodrow Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4054 N. 4th St.
4054 4th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1703 sqft
START APPLYING FOR THIS GREAT HOME NOW! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT! - Start packing before you miss out, this is the one! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features: all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tile and carpet, new paint, room addition

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3112 N 9th St
3112 North 9th Street, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5855311)

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10582 E Ravenswood Way
10582 East Ravenswood Way, Fresno County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1951 sqft
10582 E Ravenswood Way Available 07/01/20 Quail Lake Home for Lease - 4 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage Open kitchen/great room concept Extra room for dining room or office at front of home with large bay window New 2 tone paint throughout interior New

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11044 North Via Grigia Way
11044 N via Grigia Way, Fresno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2366 sqft
11044 North Via Grigia Way Available 07/10/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom with Loft in Copper River for Rent! - This incredible 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a spacious loft upstairs, granite counters, gas range cook top and a huge pantry! Located in the

Sunnyside
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
5911 E. Park Circle Drive
5911 East Park Circle Drive, Sunnyside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1916 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sunnyside! - This home is located in the mature Sunnyside area. Huge corner lot, neighborhood surrounded by large trees. Newly painted, tile and carpet flooring. Spacious living room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1653 E Emerald Ave
1653 East Emerald Avenue, Fresno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2275 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home In a Desirable Area - Property Id: 289340 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289340 Property Id 289340 (RLNE5815404)

Huntington
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4719 E. Lowe Ave.
4719 East Lowe Avenue, Fresno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
Coming soon!! Apply now! **Please do not disturb tenants!** - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clovis, CA

Finding an apartment in Clovis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

