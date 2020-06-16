408 W Sacramento Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University. Amenities include new flooring throughout as well as fresh paint, large backyard, washer/dryer hookups and a detached one-car garage.



Utilities included in rent: Sewer/Garbage



This is an 11-month lease



Pet Policy: OK with owner approval and additional deposit of $200 per pet.



Additional $25.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program.



If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings. BRE# 02012905



(RLNE5261128)