All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 408 W Sacramento Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
408 W Sacramento Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

408 W Sacramento Ave

408 West Sacramento Avenue · (530) 370-9188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

408 West Sacramento Avenue, Chico, CA 95926
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 W Sacramento Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home For Rent - This home is close to everything including Chico High School and Chico State University. Amenities include new flooring throughout as well as fresh paint, large backyard, washer/dryer hookups and a detached one-car garage.

Utilities included in rent: Sewer/Garbage

This is an 11-month lease

Pet Policy: OK with owner approval and additional deposit of $200 per pet.

Additional $25.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program.

If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings. BRE# 02012905

(RLNE5261128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 W Sacramento Ave have any available units?
408 W Sacramento Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 W Sacramento Ave have?
Some of 408 W Sacramento Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 W Sacramento Ave currently offering any rent specials?
408 W Sacramento Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 W Sacramento Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 W Sacramento Ave is pet friendly.
Does 408 W Sacramento Ave offer parking?
Yes, 408 W Sacramento Ave does offer parking.
Does 408 W Sacramento Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 W Sacramento Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 W Sacramento Ave have a pool?
No, 408 W Sacramento Ave does not have a pool.
Does 408 W Sacramento Ave have accessible units?
No, 408 W Sacramento Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 408 W Sacramento Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 W Sacramento Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 W Sacramento Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 W Sacramento Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 408 W Sacramento Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity