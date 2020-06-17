All apartments in Bellflower
9146 Somerset

9146 Somerset Boulevard · (562) 219-5924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706
Bellflower

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1450 · Avail. Jun 20

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698

Call562-219-5924
*Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath
*Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.
*We are located between the 710, 91, 105, and 605 freeways,Close to many grocery stores, Bellflower Bike Trail, and Downtown Bellflower.Hollywood Sports Paintball & Airsoft Park
*All this is giving you easy access to your morning commute or weekend adventures.
*We will have a freshly remodeled apartment . Brand new vinyl wood floors throughout , floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors in the bedrooms
*The bathroom has been completely remodeled with brand new lighting, vanity and cabinet.
*Ceiling fans in dining room AC, Wall heater Dishwasher , Stove
* We have an on-site laundry facility.
*Comes with one assigned open space parking
*.Accepts Electronic Payments
*On Site Management
*All of this for only$1450 per month with deposit starting at $800,
**POOL**
**ON SITE PARKING**
*vistaverde@strattfordresidentialDOTcom 562-2195924
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54698
Property Id 54698

(RLNE5804366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9146 Somerset have any available units?
9146 Somerset has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellflower, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellflower Rent Report.
What amenities does 9146 Somerset have?
Some of 9146 Somerset's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9146 Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
9146 Somerset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9146 Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, 9146 Somerset is pet friendly.
Does 9146 Somerset offer parking?
Yes, 9146 Somerset does offer parking.
Does 9146 Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9146 Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9146 Somerset have a pool?
Yes, 9146 Somerset has a pool.
Does 9146 Somerset have accessible units?
No, 9146 Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does 9146 Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9146 Somerset has units with dishwashers.
