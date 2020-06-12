Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Avila Beach, CA with garage

Avila Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
147 Searidge Court
147 Searidge Court, Pismo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1969 sqft
Terrific ocean view home for lease. CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Tri level home features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, central atrium and ocean views.
Results within 5 miles of Avila Beach

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1350 Oceanaire Drive
1350 Oceanaire Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1313 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 bath home for lease. This furnished home shows like a model. Home includes open floor plan with views of lake area and hills.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Prefumo
1 Unit Available
726 Clearview Lane
726 Clearview Lane, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
726 Clearview Lane Available 07/24/20 726 CLEARVIEW LANE - VERY SPACIOUS CLEARVIEW ESTATES 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH DOUBLE CAR GARAGE IN LOVELY QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madonna
1 Unit Available
1521 Newport
1521 Newport Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
4 bed 2 bath spacious home with 2 car garage in SLO! - Check out this 4 bed 2 bath home in SLO. 2 car garage. Spacious. Two living rooms. Fireplace. Plenty of yard space. Ideally located near schools, stores. Must see to appreciate.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1732 Partridge Dr (Available: NOW)
1732 Partridge Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious 3bd/2ba House with Two Car Garage - Spacious 3bd/2ba house with two car garage and large, fenced backyard. Located in a nice residential neighborhood off of LOVR. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher included. No pets. Available: Now.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LOVR Creekside Area
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Luis Ranch
1 Unit Available
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2220 Exposition Drive #64
2220 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
2220 Exposition Drive #64 Available 06/24/20 Cozy Condo near downtown SLO!! 6 Months minimum lease - Close to town 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Woodbridge Condo, located at a greenbelt and play ground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2221 King Court, #26
2221 King Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1197 sqft
2221 King Court, #26 Available 06/19/20 2 Bedroom Condo in Parkside Condominiums by Meadow Park ** New Carpet ** - This two bedroom condo is located in the desirable Parkside Condominium complex by Meadow Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Billygoat Acres
1 Unit Available
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road
1445 Prefumo Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1322 sqft
Light, bright Condo features 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bath is located in the Laguna Green complex close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking trails. French door access to private patio.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
330 Foothill Road
330 Foothill Road, Pismo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 off 1 month rent + Security Deposit moves you in - Fully Furnished Shell Beach Condo. Totally refurbished, new everything, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage condo in desirable location.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Irish Hills
1 Unit Available
1791 Tonini Drive
1791 Tonini Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1843 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - SLO Home in Irish Hills Community - This spacious SLO home is located in the Irish Hills development. Built in 2004, this property is close to shopping and easy freeway access.
Results within 10 miles of Avila Beach

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
3182 Flora Street
3182 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Available September - this 1387 square foot single level home located in San Luis Obispo. Home features laminate and tile floors, granite counters, and unique light fixtures throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
253 Ramona Drive
253 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1289 sqft
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful wood floors throughout main living area. Kitchen is well appointed with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
889 Buchon Street
889 Buchon Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1224 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is located in a wonderful location in Old Town, San Luis Obispo. Walking distance to Downtown, parks, schools, shopping and amenities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Highland
1 Unit Available
688 Rancho Drive
688 Rancho Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1844 sqft
NO GUARANTOR'S ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SLO home with views of bishop peak and other surrounding mountains located in a charming neighborhood. Home has been recently updated and features new interior paint and flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
923 Humbert Avenue
923 Humbert Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1414 sqft
Bright and Airy! This 3 bedroom town-home is fresh and clean, featuring new appliances, and granite counter tops throughout. The main level of the home is dressed with dark hardwood floors contrasting well with the clean light colored walls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
2070 Binns Court
2070 Binns Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2467 sqft
Lease from April 1st to September 30th Only! Beautifully landscaped 2467 sq ft home with views of Terrace Hill. This 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom is within walking distance to French Hospital, Schools and Hiking Trails and Parks.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Downtown SLO
1 Unit Available
641 Pismo Street
641 Pismo Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
Studio
$2,100
440 sqft
NO GUARANTORS / CO SIGNERS ACCEPTED FOR APPLICANTS THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE NOW AND WILL NOT BE HELD UNTIL SUMMER/ FALL 2020. Terrific studio apartment located in the heart of San Luis Obispo.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Knoll
1 Unit Available
276 Ramona Dr
276 Ramona Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
276 Ramona Dr Available 07/01/20 4bd/2ba House w/ Bonus Room and Huge Backyard - 4bd/2ba house with detached bonus room and HUGE backyard! Hardwood flooring throughout entire house. One car garage and laundry hookups.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Avila Beach, CA

Avila Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

