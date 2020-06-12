/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arroyo Grande, CA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Village Court
604 Village Court, Arroyo Grande, CA
Solar Power on a cul-de-sac location - Relax while sitting on your front porch or a relaxing BBQ in your beautiful backyard. This two story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is very inviting. Easy flow kitchen and breakfast nook with a breakfast bar.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.
Results within 5 miles of Arroyo Grande
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Arroyo Grande
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
2374 Flora
2374 Flora Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 Flora Available 07/01/20 2374 Flora 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE5834587)
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
836 Basil Lane
836 Basil Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1865 sqft
836 Basil Lane Available 07/16/20 - (RLNE5817841)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broad Street
1 Unit Available
2870 Victoria Avenue
2870 Victoria Avenue, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2870 Victoria Avenue Available 08/14/20 2870 Victoria - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH VILLA ROSA CONDO WITH ATTACHED TWO-CAR GARAGE. INCLUDES RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, FIREPLACE, WASHER & DRYER, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, BREAKFAST BAR AND PATIO.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Japantown
1 Unit Available
3130 Lirio Court
3130 Lirio Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3130 Lirio Court Available 06/29/20 Single Family House for Lease! - $3,800/month rent + $4,800 security deposit for 4 bedrooms / 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Higuera
1 Unit Available
523 BRANCH
523 Branch Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
523 BRANCH Available 07/01/20 523 Branch - Located on a quiet street near down town. Click the SLO show times for the showing schedule. If a washer/dryer is left at the property it will NOT be repaired or replaced in the event they stop working.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2279 Exposition Court
2279 Exposition Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
2279 Exposition Court Available 07/06/20 Single Family Home for Lease - $3,8750/month rent + $4,900 security deposit for 3 bedrooms / 2 bathroom; 6 - person maximum occupancy, Washer & Dryer included. Hardwood, Tile and carpet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlita
1 Unit Available
1330 Southwood Drive, #9
1330 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1528 sqft
1330 Southwood Drive, #9 Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath in Seinshimer School District AVAILABLE JULY 2020 - Really well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condo in Southwood Village.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Park
1 Unit Available
2701 Meadow St
2701 Meadow Street, San Luis Obispo, CA
2701 Meadow St Available 09/01/20 Clean and Spacious 4bd/3ba House Close to Bus Routes - Clean and spacious 4bd/3ba single family home close to bus routes and Meadow Park. Great price on rent! All appliances included with the rental.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
LOVR Creekside Area
1 Unit Available
16 Villa Court (Available: NOW)
16 Villa Court, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nicely Upgraded 3bd/2ba Condo w/ Two Car Garage - 3bd/2ba single story condo with vaulted ceilings and two car garage. New laminate flooring & carpet. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Condo has freshly painted interior and exterior.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
French Park
1 Unit Available
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1
871 El Capitan Way, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
871 El Capitan Wy. - Unit-1 Available 07/01/20 871 El Capitan 3Bed/2Bath - (RLNE4890746)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Luis Ranch
1 Unit Available
1766 PINECOVE
1766 Pinecove Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1213 sqft
1766 PINECOVE Available 08/04/20 1766 Pinecove Drive - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available at 1766 Pinecove Drive. All utilities are paid by Tenant. 4 tenants max. Property has a 2 car garage, and a fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln.
2710 Foxen Canyon Lane, Avila Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2080 sqft
2710 Foxen Canyon Ln. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Beautiful setting; Located in San Luis Obispo/Avila - This executive home boast a wonderful open floor plan that utilizes views and privacy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6
3591 Sacramento Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1800 sqft
3591 Sacramento Dr. #6 Available 08/14/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Condo - This is a large, condo in the Broad St. Community.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.