on-site laundry patio / balcony

2034 Frederick Avenue Available 06/20/20 Large 5 Bedroom House in Arcata! - Great home in Arcata! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room with a large family room, Laundry room, storage room and 2 separate water heaters and forced air heaters so you can zone control the house. This home has a large patio that is covered and a large backyard for enjoying the outdoors.

House has two entries so if you wanted to separate the house into two you could, lots of storage space and room to move around.

Great for a group or large family!



No Pets Allowed



