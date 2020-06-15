All apartments in Arcata
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2034 Frederick Avenue

2034 Frederick Avenue · (707) 839-9658
Location

2034 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA 95521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2034 Frederick Avenue · Avail. Jun 20

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2034 Frederick Avenue Available 06/20/20 Large 5 Bedroom House in Arcata! - Great home in Arcata! 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room with a large family room, Laundry room, storage room and 2 separate water heaters and forced air heaters so you can zone control the house. This home has a large patio that is covered and a large backyard for enjoying the outdoors.
House has two entries so if you wanted to separate the house into two you could, lots of storage space and room to move around.
Great for a group or large family!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Frederick Avenue have any available units?
2034 Frederick Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2034 Frederick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Frederick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Frederick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcata.
Does 2034 Frederick Avenue offer parking?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Frederick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Frederick Avenue have a pool?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Frederick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Frederick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Frederick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Frederick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
