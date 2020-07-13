/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM
14 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Alpine, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
2 Units Available
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
1539 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
892 sqft
This community is just minutes from the Pacific Ocean and near state parks. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, pool, and recreational areas. Pet-friendly. Homes feature updated kitchens and large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Rock Terr
1411 Rock Terrace, Alpine, CA
Studio
$1,250
460 sqft
Remodeled detached studio of 460 sq ft with full bath. Electric, water and trash are included.
Results within 1 mile of Alpine
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1342 Viejas View Ln
1342 Viejas View Lane, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Horse Stables, Large Arena, Tack Room & Hey Barn - Property Id: 238518 For rent is a 4 stall barn with tack room, hay shed, breezeway, and a large arena. This is just for horses. There is NO human accommodations included.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1761 Pepper Drive
1761 Pepper Drive, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Upgraded One bedroom Condo with Garage For Rent - One bedroom one bath all upgraded kitchen granite countertops stainless steel appliances washer and dryer. Fireplace. End upper unit with a balcony. Central A/C Heat.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
494 S. Anza St
494 South Anza Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
2 Bedroom El Cajon Condo! - This two bedroom condo features neutral paint and tile throughout the first floor. Bedrooms and full bath located on second floor which is carpeted. Ceiling fans throughout the property for added comfort.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
505 E. Madison Avenue #75
505 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
925 sqft
Condominium for Rent - This second floor condominium with new carpet and paint has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking . Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East Unit 606
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo Pet Friendly! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo walking distance to Cuyamaca College.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1304 ROXANNE DR - #18-UP1
1304 Roxanne Drive, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a spacious Remodel 1BR 1BA apartment located in El Cajon near the 67 north. Included is a full sized kitchen, refrigerator, gas stove, and lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12167 Wintercrest Dr. #1
12167 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cute 2Br/1Ba Renovated Front Downstairs Condo with Cental AC/Heating - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom completely renovated downstairs front condo. Unit has been upgraded with beautiful laminate flooring throughout with updated cabinets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
12033 Short St
12033 Short Street, Winter Gardens, CA
Studio
$1,595
840 sqft
Private Lakeside Studio Loft - Partially Furnished - Private and spacious Lakeside 2nd story, Air Conditioned, studio loft layout with kitchenette and single bath.
